France's BNP Paribas says results so far ahead of 2020 profit guidance

PARIS (Reuters) - A surge in currency and commodity trading helped French bank BNP Paribas beat profit expectations in the third quarter, despite low interest rates eating into its margins.

FILE PHOTO: The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bumper trading volumes have helped most major European banks show better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, along with a more optimistic outlook on loan losses caused by the financial fallout from COVID-19.

Revenue at BNP Paribas’ corporate and institutional bank rose by 17.4%, while fixed-income trading revenue jumped by 36% “with a good level of client activity on the rate and forex markets”, above an average increase of 26% across five European investment banks.

Bond and equity underwriting revenue helped the results, as companies tapped the markets to strengthen their balance sheets.

BNP Paribas reported quarterly net income of 1.89 billion euros ($2.20 billion), down 2.3% from the same period a year ago. Revenue was broadly flat at 10.89 billion.

Analysts had forecast net income closer to 1.57 billion euros and revenue closer to 10.66 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

All divisions are either in line or ahead of consensus, analysts at Jefferies said.

BNP Paribas, which has a 2.6 trillion euro balance sheet that is mostly exposed to Europe, said the economic recovery was gradual in the third quarter with momentum differing from one region or sector to another.

Its cost of risk, which reflects provisions for loans that may turn sour, was up year-on-year by 47% to 1.24 billion euros, but came lower than in the second quarter of this year or than analysts had anticipated.

“BNP Paribas demonstrates its high resilience thanks to its financial solidity, its diversification, and the power of execution of its platforms,” chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

Its net income in the first nine months was down by 13.4%, running ahead of its full-year profit guidance of minus 15% to 20% which the bank did not change.

European banks are struggling to cope with record low interest rates, which cuts into income from lending. The lender’s net interest income, which broadly reflects the difference between revenue from interest charged on a loan and the cost of holding a deposit, fell 5.5% in the third quarter in French retail business.

($1 = 0.8581 euros)