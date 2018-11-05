Financials
November 5, 2018

BNP Paribas co-head of trading unit steps down after weak Q3

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France’s largest listed bank BNP Paribas said on Monday that the London-based co-head of its foreign exchange, commodities and debt trading unit, Adrian Boehler, will step down, less than a week after the bank disclosed disappointing third quarter figures.

Boehler’s co-head Francisco Oliveira will head the unit on his own. A bank spokeswoman said Boehler will remain in the bank, but she did not specify what his role will be.

BNP Paribas last week reported weaker than expected third-quarter revenue, dragged down by the performance of the trading unit.

Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by GV De Clercq

