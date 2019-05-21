MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Bruno Villard as head of M&A for EMEA region

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas Monday said it appointed banker Bruno Villard as head of merger and acquisitions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Villard, who has 20 years of experience in merger, acquisition and financing, was most recently head of merger and acquisition in the energy, natural resources and transport industries, the bank said.

Villard has carried out a series of complex and large transactions for the bank.

He will report directly to Georges Holst, the head of corporate client groups. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Bate Felix)