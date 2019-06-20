MOVES- BNP Paribas appoints Marjo Liukkonen Lazaro as new head in Finland

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas has appointed Marjo Liukkonen Lazaro as its new head in Finland as part of a plan to strengthen its position as corporate lender and investment bank in the region.

The bank has also made a series of other appointments in the region to support its ambitions.

Heikki Halla and Maria Aaltonen join the BNP Paribas Helsinki bureau as senior banker and relationship manager, respectively. The bank has also appointed senior banker Bjorn Anderssen in its Oslo office and Morten Bentsen as head of asset management sales in Stockholm.

“We have great momentum in all our business lines with major transactions in merger and acquisitions, capital markets and transaction banking,” said Eirik Winter, BNP Paribas Group’s CEO for the Nordic Region. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)