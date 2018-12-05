MOVES-BNP Paribas names new board member replacing Laurence Parisot

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - France’s largest listed bank BNP Paribas named Rajna Gibson Brandon to its board of directors to replace former lobbyist Laurence Parisot who has taken Citigroup local unit’s top job.

Rajna Gibson Brandon, a Swiss academic who has set up the Geneva Finance Research Institute, was co-opted by the BNP Paribas board of directors on Nov. 28, the bank said Wednesday.

Gibson Brandon’s appointment is due to be ratified by the bank’s shareholders during the next annual general meeting to be held in the first half of 2019.

She will replace Laurence Parisot who was appointed by Citi as chairwoman and managing director of the French unit on Oct. 1.

Parisot is mainly known for her stint at the head of France’s main business lobby group, Medef, between 2005 and 2013. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Leigh Thomas)