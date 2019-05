PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - A majority of shareholders of BNP Paribas renewed the bank’s CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe as board member in a vote held at BNP Paribas’ annual general shareholders meeting.

About 96% of shareholders present supported the CEO. In a separate vote, a majority of shareholders also approved Bonnafe’s salary for 2018. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)