MOVES-BNP Paribas hires Daniel Ahn as chief U.S. economist

April 24 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it had hired Daniel Ahn as its chief U.S. economist and head of its Markets 360 North America, the bank’s newly revamped market strategy and economics division.

Ahn will report to John Gallo, BNP’s head of global markets Americas sales, and to Kaushik Banerjee, head of global macro research, it said.

“At BNP Paribas, Dr. Ahn will be responsible for delivering to clients a 360-degree view of the markets across all asset classes around the world with a focus on the U.S. markets and economy,” the bank said in a statement.

Prior to joining BNP, Ahn was the chief economist and led data analytics at the U.S. State Department, the bank said.

Before his State Department post, he was the chief commodities economist at Citigroup in New York.

He has also served as a senior adviser at the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)