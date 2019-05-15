MOVES-BNP Paribas hires Dominique Toublan as chief U.S. credit strategist

May 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it hired Dominique Toublan as its chief U.S. credit strategist, who will be based in New York and report to Rich Edelman, the bank’s head of credit trading desk analysts in the Americas.

Prior to joining BNP, Toublan was a credit derivatives strategist at J.P. Morgan’s investment-grade strategy team.

BNP also said it appointed Reena Patel as senior credit trading desk analyst with a focus on investment-grade healthcare and technology, media and telecom (TMT) sectors.

She will be based in Boston and report to Edelman. Prior to BNP, she worked at Lehman Brothers, Nomura, Hutchin Hill Capital and Robert W Baird. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)