Oct 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, on Tuesday appointed Andy Chai and Arnaud Tellier as co-chief executive officers of its wealth management division in Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Most recently, Chai served as BNPP’s head of wealth management for greater China market, while Tellier headed the company’s Singapore and Southeast Asia wealth management markets. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)