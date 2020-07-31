UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas beats profit forecasts on thriving investment bank

(Updates with analyst comment, details on equity trading results)

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas earned a higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading and strong demand for corporate finance.

Stronger-than-expected results during the crisis could help boost the French lender’s ambitions of becoming Europe’s dominant investment bank, while taking advantage of internal restructurings at some rivals.

Revenue at its corporate and institutional bank rose by 33.1%, as fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenue surged 153.8%.

Fixed-income trading revenue at its European peers, such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse , increased at rates in the range of 39% to 60%.

As companies around the world rushed to secure financing, BNP Paribas said it had raised over 160 billion euros ($190 billion) for its clients in the second quarter in the global syndicated loan, bond and equity markets, up 91% compared to a year earlier.

“BNP Paribas was able to quickly mobilise its teams, resources and expertise to meet the needs of its clients across Europe and beyond,” Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

Equities trading continued to struggle in the second quarter after revenue was wiped out in the first three months of the year due to cancellations of dividends among companies. Equity trading revenue was down 52.8% in the quarter.

The investment bank results provided some comfort during a spike in provisions against loans that may sour due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Cost of risk, which reflects the amount of new provisions aimed at covering potential payment defaults, rose by 0.8 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros in the second quarter year-on-year, below expectations.

Lockdowns across various countries took a toll on retail banking revenue, but the rebound in June in Europe was stronger than expected, the bank said.

BNP Paribas said its net income fell by 6.8% in the second quarter year-on-year to 2.3 billion euros ($2.74 billion), compared to an average estimate of 1.5 billion euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Revenue rose by 4% to 11.7 billion euros, versus an 11.0 billion euros estimate in the poll.

“Capital market performance was particularly strong and more in line with U.S. peers,” Olivier Panis, a senior credit officer at Moody’s said in an emailed comment.

“The bank’s diversified business model and relatively lower exposure to unsecured consumer credit will help to moderate the impacts from challenging economic conditions.”