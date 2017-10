Oct 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, appointed Chris Hofmann as senior sales manager for German-speaking clients in ETF and indexed fund teams.

Hofmann will be based in Munich and report to Claus Hecher, head of development in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

Formerly, Hofmann worked at UniCredit Wealth Management as head of ETF allocation advisory. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)