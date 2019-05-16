BNP Paribas Bank Polska does not plan bank acquisitions - CEO

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Bank Polska does not plan to acquire another lender, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding that nevertheless he expects to see further consolidation in the Polish banking sector.

“I think that it is not the end of consolidation on the Polish market. I think something will happpen in Germany and that will affect the Polish market,” said Przemyslaw Gdanski.

“We have an appetite for organic growth. At the moment we don’t plan to acquire another bank.” (Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish)