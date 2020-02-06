Westlaw News
February 6, 2020 / 12:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: FELA requires safe workplace, not ‘safest possible’ – 10th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

BNSF Railway Company is not liable for injuries sustained by a railroad conductor who fell from a ladder while checking a freight car’s contents, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The 10th Circuit affirmed last year’s judgment for BNSF in a suit by George Ezell under the Federal Employers Liability Act (FELA), which allows railroad workers to sue an employer who fails to provide a reasonably safe workplace.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bf6vsF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below