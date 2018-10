Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday named Avi Shua as technology lead for wealth management, effective immediately.

Shua most recently worked as the global head of private wealth management technology at Goldman Sachs.

BNY Mellon, a custodian bank, said Shua will be tasked with developing resilient technology solutions to support the wealth management business. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)