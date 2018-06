June 7 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY Mellon) , the world’s largest custodian bank, on Thursday named Catherine Keating as Chief Executive Officer of its wealth management arm.

Keating, who most recently served as chief executive officer of asset manager Commonfund, will report to Mitchell Harris, chief executive of BNY Mellon Investment Management. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)