MOVES-BNY Mellon strengthens U.K. team with new hires

Nov 12 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, on Monday named Nick Thiem as head of U.K. wealth managers and private banks.

Thiem joins BNY Mellon from Coupland Cardiff Asset Management, where he was head of U.K. distribution.

Alongside Thiem, the firm also hired Adam Lomas as investment sales manager for the South East and London from Franklin Templeton.

BNY Mellon also announced the appointment of Amy Henderson and Ryan Grey to its strategic partnerships team. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)