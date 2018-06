June 14 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY Mellon) on Thursday said it has hired Stephan Koschmieder to head business development for Germany, Austria and CEE region.

In this newly created role, Koschmieder, who spent 11 years at Euroclear as the director and unit head of sales and relationship management, will focus on BNY Mellon’s custody, depositary and fund accounting services, a statement said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)