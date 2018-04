April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank The Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Elizabeth Grier as director and sales executive, hedge fund, ETF and structured products.

Grier will be based in London and report to Scott Coey, managing director and head of business development, hedge fund, ETF and structured products. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli; Editing by Savio D’Souza)