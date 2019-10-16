BNY Mellon profit falls 7% on lower fees

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the world’s largest custodian bank earned lower fees and took a hit from a drop in interest rates.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.08 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net income rose to $1.07 from $1.06, reflecting buybacks that have lowered the number of shares.

Total revenue for the bank, which provides investment management, wealth management and investment services to institutions and individuals, fell 5% to $3.86 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)