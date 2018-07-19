FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

BNY Mellon reports 14 pct rise in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher fee revenue and lower income tax provision.

The world’s largest custodian bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $926 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $4.14 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

