FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 19, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon quarterly profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to “$2.74 billion” from “$2.74”)

April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its assets servicing and management business.

The world’s largest custodian bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $880 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-interest expenses rose 3.7 pct to $2.74 billion.

Total revenue rose 8.7 percent to $4.18 billion.

Assets under management jumped 8 percent to a record $1.9 trillion, driven by surging equity markets, a weaker dollar and net inflows, partially offset by the divestiture of CenterSquare Investment Management, the company said. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.