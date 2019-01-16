UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit beats estimates on higher asset servicing fee

(Adds details on fee revenue, non-interest expense, CEO comment)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it earned more in fees from servicing assets that clients keep with the bank and kept a tight lid on expenses.

A 10 percent rise in total fee revenue to $3.15 billion lifted overall revenue by 7.5 percent to $4 billion. Non-interest expenses fell 1 percent to $2.99 billion.

Shares of the world’s largest custodian bank rose 0.7 percent to $49.77 in early trading.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $832 million, or 84 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, from $1.13 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time gain of $181 million due to U.S. corporate tax cuts.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $987 million or 99 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 92 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“As we look forward, we are cautious regarding how the economic and market environment will impact our business in 2019,” said Charlie Scharf, chief executive officer of BNY.

“We will remain keenly focused on managing our expense base.” (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)