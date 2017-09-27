FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge refuses to oust plaintiff in BNY trust lawsuit
September 27, 2017

Federal judge refuses to oust plaintiff in BNY trust lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston has rejected a bid by Bank of New York Mellon to remove a key named plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing the Manhattan bank of mismanaging assets of thousands of trusts across the United States.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Patti Saris rejected the bank’s argument that named plaintiff Ashby Henderson lacks an understanding of her claims and has abdicated total control of the case to one of her lawyers, Brian McTigue of McTigue Law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yrAKIJ

