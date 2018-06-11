FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 12, 2018 / 12:21 AM / in a day

BNY Mellon, JPMorgan reach settlement in hospital bond lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of New York Mellon and JPMorgan Trust Co have agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit accusing them of failing to correct legal documents for a $36 million Pennsylvania hospital bond, causing investors’ losses when the hospital went bankrupt.

The agreement resolves a long-running lawsuit alleging that the banks, as trustees for the bonds, failed to change Lower Bucks Hospital’s name on legal paperwork, hurting the bondholders’ claims during the hospital’s bankruptcy proceedings. The agreement, which was disclosed in a motion filed Friday in Philadelphia federal court, requires approval from U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez, who is overseeing the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sPP1yx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.