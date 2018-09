Sept 10 (Reuters) - Custodian bank Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday named Frank Anduiza head of business development at its hedge fund business.

Anduiza most recently worked as a business development executive at Citigroup’s prime brokerage business.

BNY Mellon said on Monday that Anduiza would lead its hedge fund unit’s sales efforts in the United States, Canada and Latin America. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)