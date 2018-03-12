FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 12, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names new head of asset servicing business in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank The Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday named Katherine Starks as head of its asset servicing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and central and eastern European region.

Starks most recently served as head of continental Europe for sales, relationship and account management for the Euroclear Group.

At BNY Mellon, Starks will lead the growth of the firm’s custody, depositary and fund accounting services. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.