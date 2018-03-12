MOVES-BNY Mellon names new head of asset servicing business in Europe

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank The Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday named Katherine Starks as head of its asset servicing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and central and eastern European region.

Starks most recently served as head of continental Europe for sales, relationship and account management for the Euroclear Group.

At BNY Mellon, Starks will lead the growth of the firm’s custody, depositary and fund accounting services. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)