Bank of America’s reading of HOA lien law was right on the money - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down a ruling that Bank of America’s $290,000 mortgage on a Nevada residence had been wiped out by a homeowners’ association foreclosure to recover less than $2,000 in unpaid dues.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Bank of America’s quiet title action against Arlington West Twilight Homeowners Association and Thomas Jessup LLC Series IV, a corporate investor who acquired the Las Vegas property through the HOA’s foreclosure auction.

