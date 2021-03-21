IN BRIEF: Judge rejects homeowners’ claim that BofA misapplied early mortgage payment 

Bank of America lawfully applied excess funds from a monthly mortgage payment to the principal balance on the loan, rather than the next monthly payment, U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley ruled Friday in Sacramento.

Nunley granted subsequent loan servicer Seterus Inc’s motion to dismiss the claims against it by homeowners Kenneth and Bonnie Morris Akins, whose attempt to get a month ahead on their mortgage cost them $16,000 in late-payment penalties and ruined their credit rating.

