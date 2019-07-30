Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation expects delayed delivery of up to 30 jets

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said on Tuesday it expected up to 30 Boeing Co and Airbus SE jets that had been scheduled to arrive this year could be delayed, primarily due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.

BOC said 18 jets that had been due in the first half had been delayed, including 12 A320s due primarily to industrial constraints and 6 737 MAXs as a result of the grounding.

For the full year, up to 7 A320s and 23 737 MAXs could be delayed, the lessor said in a statement. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)