May 8, 2019 / 3:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of Canada deputy governor Patterson to retire - statement

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada’s Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson will retire in July after six years at the central bank, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

“Lynn has had a tremendous influence on the Bank during her tenure,” Governor Stephen Poloz said. “She has played a key role in advancing important capital market initiatives – including establishing the Canadian Fixed Income Forum and catalyzing work on benchmark reform.”

The bank’s board of directors will appoint a new deputy governor “in due course”. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

