BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co (BoCom), China’s fifth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 5.2% rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit rose to 17.4 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) for the July-September quarter from 16.53 billion a year earlier and beat the 4.45% advance forecast on average by two analysts polled by Reuters.