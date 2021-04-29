Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

China's Bank of Communications posts 2.3% rise in quarterly profit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) reported a 2.3% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for China’s sixth-largest commercial bank by assets came in at 21.9 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, up from 21.5 billion yuan in the same period of 2020, according to its statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

$1 = 6.4674 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up