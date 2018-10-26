China's Bank of Communications' Q3 profit up 7 pct, beats estimates

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday and no change to its bad loan ratio.

BoCom posted a net profit of 16.53 billion yuan ($2.38 billion) for the July-September period, up from 15.44 billion yuan a year earlier.

That is above the 5.5 percent average rise in third quarter net profit estimated by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

BoCom’s net interest margin was 1.47 percent at end-September, up from 1.41 percent in the second quarter.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.49 percent at end-September, unchanged from 1.49 at the end of June. ($1 = 6.9435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)