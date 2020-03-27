China's Bank of Communications quarterly profit up 4.9%, beats estimates

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China’s sixth-largest commercial bank by assets, reported a 4.9% rise in fourth quarter net profit.

BoCom reported a net profit of 17.134 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) for the quarter ended December 2019, up from 16.33 billion yuan in the last quarter of 2018, according to Reuters calculations based on the company’s full-year figures.

That was above an average quarterly estimate of 15.252 billion yuan from analysts, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimates and a Reuters calculation.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.