Financials
March 27, 2020 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Bank of Communications quarterly profit up 4.9%, beats estimates

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China’s sixth-largest commercial bank by assets, reported a 4.9% rise in fourth quarter net profit.

BoCom reported a net profit of 17.134 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) for the quarter ended December 2019, up from 16.33 billion yuan in the last quarter of 2018, according to Reuters calculations based on the company’s full-year figures.

That was above an average quarterly estimate of 15.252 billion yuan from analysts, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimates and a Reuters calculation.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

$1 = 7.0846 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Cheng Leng，Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below