China's BoCom H1 net profit rises 4.6 pct to 40.8 bln yuan

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 4.61 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2018, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BoCom’s net profit came in at 40.77 billion yuan ($5.93 billion) for January-June, from 38.98 billion yuan a year ago.

This implies second-quarter earnings of 20.68 billion yuan, 5.2 percent higher than a year ago, Reuters calculations show.

Four analysts, surveyed by Reuters, had on average forecast 20.6 billion yuan for the quarter. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Shu Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)