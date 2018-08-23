FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 8:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's BoCom H1 net profit rises 4.6 pct to 40.8 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 4.61 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2018, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BoCom’s net profit came in at 40.77 billion yuan ($5.93 billion) for January-June, from 38.98 billion yuan a year ago.

This implies second-quarter earnings of 20.68 billion yuan, 5.2 percent higher than a year ago, Reuters calculations show.

Four analysts, surveyed by Reuters, had on average forecast 20.6 billion yuan for the quarter. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Shu Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

