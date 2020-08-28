UPDATE 2-Chinese bank BoCom's H1 profit down 14.6% in first such fall since listing

* BoCom’s H1 profit 36.5 bln yuan vs 42.75 bln year-ago

* Bad loans rise

* NIM 1.53 pct end-June vs 1.55 pct end March (Adds official’s comments; paragraphs 4,5)

By Cheng Leng and Engen Tham

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China’s sixth-largest bank by assets, reported on Friday a decline of 14.6% in first-half profit as sour debt rose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first such fall since the bank’s 2007 listing in Shanghai highlights the impact of the outbreak and the slowing economy on Chinese banks that bucked the first-quarter global trend with higher quarterly profits and steady bad loans.

Now China’s financial institutions are heading into the second half cautious against a possible second wave of virus infections.

BoCom has boosted “provisions to counter the future impact of the pandemic,” its vice president, Guo Mang, told a news conference.

BoCom is the first of China’s largest state-owned banks to report half-year earnings.

Profit came in at 36.5 billion yuan ($5.32 billion) for January-June, down from 42.75 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

That implied a second-quarter net of 15.1 billion yuan, down 30.6% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

China’s top banking watchdog has asked state lenders to fully recognise bad loans on balance sheets and boost buffers to cover souring debt in the first half, weighing on their profits, people familiar with the matter have said.

During the reporting period, BoCom disposed of non-performing loans totalling 34.3 billion, an increase of 25% on an annual basis. Its non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.68% at the end of June from 1.59% at the end of March.

Its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, fell to 1.53% by end-June from 1.55% at end-March.

Overall, Chinese commercial banks posted a drop of 9.4% in first half net profit, to 1 trillion yuan, data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) shows.

By the end of the June quarter, the average non-performing loan ratio for commercial banks was 1.94%, CBIRC data showed, the highest since the global financial crisis. ($1=6.8644 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)