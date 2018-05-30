FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British engineer Bodycote says profit will beat consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Bodycote forecast better-than-expected full-year profit on Wednesday and said it would pay a special dividend of 25 pence after growth at its automotive and industrial business helped it post a 7 percent rise in revenue for the first four months of 2018.

The company, which heat-treats a wide range of metals from jet engine turbine blades to car parts, said group revenue rose 7 percent to 243 million pounds ($322.32 million) for the four months to April 30, with an 9 percent increase at its automotive and industrials-focused business, AGI.

The headline operating profit for the current fiscal year would be ahead of a market consensus of 133.1 million pounds ($176.54 million), Bodycote said.

It also forecast full year revenue to be higher than previously expected. ($1 = 0.7539 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

