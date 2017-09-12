FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE official says new global forex code may need tweaking
September 12, 2017 / 9:20 AM / a month ago

BoE official says new global forex code may need tweaking

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A new global code to stamp out attempts at rigging the world’s currency markets may need tweaking just months after it was published, a senior Bank of England official said on Tuesday.

Central bankers and the forex industry published a voluntary code of conduct in May in response to banks being fined billions of dollars for rigging currency benchmarks.

Chris Salmon, executive director for markets at the BoE, said an aspect of the code’s “last look” section may need changing. This refers to the ability for traders to reject a trade at the last minute. (Reporting by Huw Jones)

