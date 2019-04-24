UK's Hammond: We hope to appoint next Bank of England governor in October

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The British government hopes to appoint to next Bank of England Governor in October, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday

“I hope that we will be able to make an appointment in October, and the appointment will commence in February next year,” Hammond told a committee of lawmakers.

Hammond kicked off the search for a new governor on Wednesday, seeking a successor to Mark Carney to help steer the world’s fifth-biggest economy, and its global financial centre, through the upheaval of Brexit. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)