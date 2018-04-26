UPDATE 1-BoE's Brazier says corporate debt bears close scrutiny

* BoE to review bank capital levels in June

* BoE starts simulation exercises for funds, insurers (Adds more detail)

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Developments in the corporate debt market need careful scrutiny to check whether banks are resilient to any price adjustments, a senior Bank of England official said on Thursday.

“It’s reassuring that easy conditions in markets have not led the corporate sector to take on an unusually high level of leverage,” Alex Brazier, BoE executive director for financial stability strategy, told a funds conference.

Corporate debt in Britain is around its long-term average level as a multiple of earnings, he said.

“Nevertheless, developments in corporate debt bear close scrutiny because we cannot take for granted that it will stay this way,” Brazier said.

If the recent developments in corporate debt continue, the BoE will need to assess whether they increase risks faced by banks.

The BoE’s risk watchdog, the Financial Policy Committee, will review in June whether to raise the banks’ so-called counter cyclical capital buffer if such “domestic risk appetite” becomes worrisome.

Brazier said the BoE is also investigating how market participants could cope with sharp market adjustments that force them to stump up more cash to back trades.

The concern is they would try to sell less liquid assets, triggering price drops to unsettle markets further.

With banks already forced to hold buffers of liquidity to cope with market stresses, the BoE’s focus is on insurance companies, pension funds and “investment funds of all sorts”, Brazier said.

It is investing in simulation models to test what it would take for there to be material market impacts.

“Our work here explores the depths of how open-ended funds, hedge funds, dealers, insurance companies, unit-linked funds and pension funds might, through responding separately to their incentives and constraints, together amplify market shocks,” Brazier said.

“These are only simulations and the work is still at the development stage.” (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)