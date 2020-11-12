BoE's Cunliffe says markets face reform after COVID volatility

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Global regulators are due to set out potential reforms to markets and funds after stresses came to light during the extreme market volatility in March amid a pandemic lockdown, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.

The Financial Stability Board’s pending review will outline how funds and markets faired in March, Cunliffe said in a speech.

It will set out a “comprehensive work plan of specific and cross-cutting issues that need further attention at the international level, including identifying areas where policy changes may be needed”, Cunliffe said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)