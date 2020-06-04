Pandemic raises "hard questions" for policymakers - Bank of England

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Markets have recovered their poise after bouts of extreme volatility in March due to the coronavirus pandemic that left “hard questions” for policymakers to answer, a senior Bank of England official said on Thursday.

“Financial markets could come under strain again if there is another leg to the global infection cycle, or if economic data come out persistently worse than expected,” Andrew Hauser, the BoE’s executive director for markets, told a Bloomberg webinar.