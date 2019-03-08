Bank of England acts on Visa Europe after 2018 outage

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it has told Visa Europe to appoint consultants PwC to ensure that recommendations to avoid a repeat of last year’s outage were fully implemented.

Visa Europe was hit by partial disruption to its payment card authorisation system in June 2018, prompting it to hire an outside party to carry out an independent review.

“The Bank recognises that Visa Europe has accepted all of the recommendations of the independent review, in full, and is committed to implementing them in a timely manner,” the Boe said in a statement.

But given that the disruption had the potential to affect confidence in the financial system, the BoE said it has decided to use its powers to direct Visa Europe to fully implement the review’s recommendations.

“As a further action, it is also using its powers to require Visa Europe to appoint an independent third party, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to assess Visa Europe’s progress in implementing these recommendations,” the BoE said.