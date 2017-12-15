FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boehringer CFO Menne quits in differences over strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim, Simone Menne, will quit Germany’s second-largest pharmaceuticals company at year-end after just 16 months in office because of differences over strategy.

“In discussions on the family company’s strategy over the course of the year it became obvious that the assessments and the concepts could not always be reconciled. Simone Menne has therefore decided to pursue her career outside the company,” the family-owned company said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
