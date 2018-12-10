Boehringer Ingelheim plans to cut about 300 jobs in France

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim told unions on Monday that it plans to cut some 300 jobs in France as part of efforts to reorganise activities around its hub in Lyon following an asset swap with Sanofi in 2017.

Unlisted Boehringer agreed in January last year to trade its consumer health division in exchange for France’s Sanofi animal health arm Merial in a $20 billion transaction.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s chairman for France, Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok, told Reuters the company was planning to cut up to 327 jobs out of a 2,800 workforce in France. However, it will also create 32 new positions.

He said the plan was to offer voluntary departure packages to avoid forced exits, but added that it was too early to give a timeframe. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by John Irish)