Westlaw News

Boehringer to settle thousands of cases over Pradaxa blood thinner bleeding risk

By Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Boehringer Ingelheim has reached an agreement to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging that the drugmaker failed to warn patients about the bleeding risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa.

Boehringer, in a filing in Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday, said it had reached a global settlement to resolve 2,935 lawsuits nationwide against the drugmaker, almost all of which are pending in a state court in Hartford.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32uVCQP

