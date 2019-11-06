American Airlines CEO says expects 737 MAX approval in near future

CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group expects U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval of Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX jets in the near future, Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Wednesday.

“We feel a lot better about the fact that indeed the aircraft is going to get certified sometime in the near future. When it does, we will be ready,” Parker said at the Baird Industrial Conference.

However, American’s plan to put some of its Boeing Co 737 MAX jets back in the air on Jan. 15 would require FAA approval in “the earlier part of December,” he said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)