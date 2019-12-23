Boeing CEO departs as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.

Chairman David Calhoun will serve as CEO and president, effective Jan. 13, the company said.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)