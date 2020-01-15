Trump says he has no doubt new Boeing CEO will address 737 Max issues

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had no doubt that Boeing Co’s new chief executive, David Calhoun, would be able to turn the company around as it grapples with the two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX plane.

Trump speaking at a White House event to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China, said Boeing needed move quickly to address the safety concerns over the grounded aircraft. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Shepardson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)