Company News
June 28, 2020 / 4:02 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday - sources

1 Min Read

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Pilots and test crew members from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing Co aim to kick off a certification test campaign for the 737 MAX on Monday, expected to last at least three days, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The flight test is a pivotal moment in Boeing’s worst-ever corporate crisis, long since compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that has slashed air travel and jet demand. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

